Music Notes: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and more

Looks like Justin Bieber‘s son, Jack Blues, is going to grow up to be a hockey fan, just like daddy. On his Instagram Story, Justin posted a photo of a miniature Toronto Maple Leafs jersey that Leafs captain Auston Matthews sent him for the baby. It’s autographed, “To JB Jr., Peace and Love.”

Taylor Swift has a special gift for all you lovers out there. For a limited time only, you can buy a heart-shaped vinyl version of her album Lover (Live from Paris). The eight-track LP includes a live version of the title track, as well as “Cornelia Street,” “The Archer,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Man,” “Daylight” and “ME!” It’s only available until Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

You can now watch Ariana Grande lose it over meeting Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globe Awards. Extra has posted a video of the red carpet moment, as Ariana says to Nicole, “I love you so much. You are magnificent … I worship you.” The two then kiss each other’s hands, and Ariana adds, “I’m gonna die. My throat’s closing. What?”

Alanis Morissette, Train, Lenny Kravitz and The Beach Boys are among the artists performing at this year’s BeachLife Festival, set for May 2-4 in Redondo Beach, California. Get tickets at BeachLifeFestival.com.