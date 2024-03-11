Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Madonna and more

Camila Cabello walked the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party after Sunday night’s Academy Awards, where she told Variety that she’s only focused on two things at the moment. “I’m really focused on music right now. And mingling, you know. And flirting … just flirting for flirting’s sake,” Camila said.

Justin Timberlake is once again teasing his new music over on Instagram. First, Justin teased the music video for his track “No Angels,” which is set to arrive on March 15. Then, on Monday, Justin posted a snippet of another new song titled “Imagination.” In the clip, Justin sings, “It’s better than your imagination.”

Madonna confronted an audience member who remained seated while others stood up around them during her Celebration Tour show in LA on March 9. “What are you doing sitting down over there?” Madonna asked. She then walked closer to the person and immediately took her words back. “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here,” Madonna continued. It’s been reported that the person Madonna confronted was in a wheelchair, though the audience member can not be seen in any of the circulated fan-recorded videos.