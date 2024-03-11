AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Madonna and more

todayMarch 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Camila Cabello walked the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party after Sunday night’s Academy Awards, where she told Variety that she’s only focused on two things at the moment. “I’m really focused on music right now. And mingling, you know. And flirting … just flirting for flirting’s sake,” Camila said.

Justin Timberlake is once again teasing his new music over on Instagram. First, Justin teased the music video for his track “No Angels,” which is set to arrive on March 15. Then, on Monday, Justin posted a snippet of another new song titled “Imagination.” In the clip, Justin sings, “It’s better than your imagination.”

Madonna confronted an audience member who remained seated while others stood up around them during her Celebration Tour show in LA on March 9. “What are you doing sitting down over there?” Madonna asked. She then walked closer to the person and immediately took her words back. “Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here,” Madonna continued. It’s been reported that the person Madonna confronted was in a wheelchair, though the audience member can not be seen in any of the circulated fan-recorded videos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%