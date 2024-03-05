Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and more

Justin Timberlake is once again teasing a snippet of a new song over on Instagram. “Track 5: TECHNICOLOR,” Justin captioned the video. “Caught up in the moment every moment saturated/ Your shape is painted on my canvas like it’s animated,” Justin sings in the clip.

Taylor Swift is known for her Easter eggs, and some fans think her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is now in on them, too. While the attention was on Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, as he announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, some Swifties noticed the shirt Travis wore to the press conference matched the color palette of Taylor’s upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The gray, beige, black and white collared shirt took social media by storm. “Ummm what? Travis Kelce is seriously wearing a straight up TTPD shirt! Even at his bros retirement announcement he is supporting Taylor!” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lance Bass has opened up about the diabetes diagnosis he received during the COVID-19 lockdown. “I’m really trying to figure out how to control that,” Lance told People. “I’m definitely conscious of my eating now.” Lance also said he’s been learning how to handle his lifestyle habits, including “what you can eat, when you can eat, when you take your insulin — and all that has just been really hard lately.”