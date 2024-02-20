AD
Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Vanessa Williams and more

todayFebruary 20, 2024

Justin Timberlake is teasing his new song over on Instagram. The singer posted a video of him playing a snippet of the track to his feed on Monday. “Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through,” Justin wrote. “So excited for new music and everything coming this week… DROWN 2/23.”

Florals for spring? Not as groundbreaking as this casting announcement. Vanessa Williams is set to play Miranda Priestly in the West End production of Elton John‘s new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. “@pradawestend. She’s ready to rule Runway,” Williams wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in costume.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter had a girls night in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The pair went out to dinner ahead of their four Eras Tour shows, which begin on Friday at the city’s Accor Stadium. Taylor kept her natural curls for the outing, dressed in a black top and brown miniskirt, while Sabrina wore a red polka-dotted minidress.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

