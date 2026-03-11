AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Alex Warren and more

todayMarch 11, 2026

Background
share close
AD

Katy Perry continues to share photos of her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Instagram. Her latest carousel shows Justin sitting at a dinner table holding a wand that looks like it was made out of pipe cleaners and a photo of the two of them together. There’s also a slide that reads, “patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call.”

Alex Warren didn’t win a Grammy, but now he’s nominated at The Snappy Awards, the first awards show honoring Snapchat creators. Alex is up for top music creator at the event, which takes place March 31 in Santa Monica, California.

Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Michael Bublé, Kesha, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Daughtry and dozens more artists will perform at Canada’s Festival D’été de Québec, or FEQ, taking place in Québec City in July. Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” won in the music anthem category at the 14th annual Queerties Awards, which honor “impactful moments in LGBTQ media and culture.” She beat out songs by Chappell Roan and Demi Lovato, among others, for the honor. Other winners included KATSEYE and Conan Gray.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%