Music notes: Katy Perry, Alex Warren and more

Katy Perry continues to share photos of her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Instagram. Her latest carousel shows Justin sitting at a dinner table holding a wand that looks like it was made out of pipe cleaners and a photo of the two of them together. There’s also a slide that reads, “patiently waiting for my bf to finish his big boy business stuff so we can call.”

Alex Warren didn’t win a Grammy, but now he’s nominated at The Snappy Awards, the first awards show honoring Snapchat creators. Alex is up for top music creator at the event, which takes place March 31 in Santa Monica, California.

Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Michael Bublé, Kesha, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Daughtry and dozens more artists will perform at Canada’s Festival D’été de Québec, or FEQ, taking place in Québec City in July. Passes are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” won in the music anthem category at the 14th annual Queerties Awards, which honor “impactful moments in LGBTQ media and culture.” She beat out songs by Chappell Roan and Demi Lovato, among others, for the honor. Other winners included KATSEYE and Conan Gray.