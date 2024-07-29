AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and more

todayJuly 29, 2024

Katy Perry isn’t making fans wait much longer to hear the second single off her upcoming album, 143. Her new song, “Lifetimes,” arrives on Aug. 9. Katy made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, where she shared the single’s cover art and revealed that a music video will drop simultaneously with the track.

Justin Bieber is showing off his wife’s baby bump. In a new video he shared to Instagram on Monday, Justin holds his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, close to his chest as he caresses her bump.

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL Beauty’s new campaign for their LIBRE fragrance. The new scent, called LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES, takes inspiration from the desert lily not only for its scent, but also for its ability to thrive in harsh landscapes. YSL says they chose beauty ambassador Dua to front the fragrance due to “her own brand of bold femininity and unwavering self-expression.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

