AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and more

todayJune 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Katy Perry gave fans a glimpse of the lyrics to her new song “Women’s World” in a unique way. During Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, she stepped out in a red Balenciaga dress, to which she’d attached a 500-foot-long train with all the words to the song printed on it. The song’s out July 11.

It airs Tuesday night, but you can see a preview clip of Meghan Trainor‘s appearance on NBC’s Password now.  In it, she attempts to get her partner to guess the word “labor” — something the mother-of-two knows a thing or two about. She does it by screwing up her face in pain and yelling, “Baby! Contraction! Ouch!”

In Bussin’ With the Boysthe same podcast in which he ranked his favorite Taylor Swift songs, Travis Kelce revealed he really has no issue with the intense public interest in their relationship. “You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything,” he said. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady. … I’m proud of that. So it’s like, I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?'” He adds, “I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%