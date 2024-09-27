AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and more

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Katy Perry has even more new music to share with her fans. The pop star just released a limited-edition digital album with live versions of the songs she performed at Rock in Rio. “if u couldn’t make it to Brazil last week for @rockinrio… here’s a little taste of what THE LIFETIMES TOUR will be like,” Katy wrote on the social platform X. “143: I Love You IRL is available now for a limited time only in [the U.S.].”

The second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, hosted by Selena Gomez, is set to take place on Oct. 24 in LA. Selena made the announcement on Friday, saying she’s “so excited” to host and to build on the success of last year’s inaugural event. “Mental health advocacy and furthering the Rare Impact Fund’s mission has become my life’s work and I couldn’t do this without the support of those around me. A heartfelt thank you to incredible friends and sponsors who passionately support our work,” Selena said in a press release.

Hey, hey, you, you, do you know that it’s Avril Lavigne‘s 40th birthday? The singer took to Instagram on Friday, where she posted new photos of herself to celebrate entering her fourth decade. She captioned the post with four red balloon emojis and attached the blink-182 song “What’s My Age Again?” to the carousel.

After she was announced as part of the lineup for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, we now know what Demi Lovato will be doing: she’ll be performing as part of a tribute to the band Foreigner, along with Slash, Sammy Hagar and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa will perform in honor of Cher.

