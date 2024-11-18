AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and more

todayNovember 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Katy Perry and John Mayer seem to be on good terms. The musicians were seen chatting while attending Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short n’ Sweet concert on Sunday. In a video shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram, Katy and John can be seen chatting while they sit in the stands at Kia Forum in LA. The interaction comes almost 10 years after the singers ended their on-again, off-again romance.

It’s widely speculated that Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department is primarily about her fleeting romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Swifties noticed Matty dropped a clue to his Instagram Story tying him to the album. Taylor’s track “Guilty as Sin?” begins with the lyrics, “Drowning in the Blue Nile/ He sent me ‘Downtown Lights’/ I hadn’t heard it in a while.” Matty posted a link to Annie Lenox‘s version of “Downtown Lights” by The Blue Nile to Instagram on Monday. “If you don’t know this cover, you are welcome,” Matty wrote. Are we allowed to cry?

Tents up! Tate McRae and Joe Jonas will be featured on podcaster Jake Shane‘s first comedy album, Puss & Poems, which will be released Friday. His debut album is packed with many other celebrities, including Snooki, Jack Schlossberg and Alexander 23, who co-wrote and produced the album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%