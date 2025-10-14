Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Billy Joel and more

Kelly Clarkson will headline the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which is the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s season opener. It takes place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 in Orlando; Kelly will perform during the concert finale on Jan. 31. The Beach Boys and country singer Ella Langley are also part of the event, which features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for a $2.1 million purse. Weekend play will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Madonna wished her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, a happy 29th birthday Tuesday on Instagram. Madonna referenced the song “Little Star” from her Ray of Light album, which is about Lourdes, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Lolita! Light of my Life. Never forget who you are Little Star. Shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love.” Lourdes’ father is fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

The HBO Max documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes has been nominated in the best music documentary category at the 10th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which will be handed out Nov. 9. Its competition includes documentaries about Led Zeppelin, U2‘s Bono, the late Sly Stone, the late Jeff Buckley and the retrospective Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music.

British singer/songwriter Sam Fender will release a new song called “Talk to You” on Friday, featuring none other than Elton John on piano. Elton wrote in the comments of Sam’s post about the song, “Love you, Sam. This is a special one.”