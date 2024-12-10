AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars and more

todayDecember 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The performing rights organization ASCAP has unveiled its annual list of its Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs: the most-played holiday tunes from the past 20 years, based on streaming and radio airplay through Dec. 4. Coming in at #1 for the second year in a row is Kelly Clarkson‘s “Underneath the Tree.” Number 2 is Ariana Grande‘s hit “Santa Tell Me,” followed by Sia‘s “Snowman” and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.”

Bruno Mars is teasing some sort of collaboration with Tiffany & Co. He posted a photo of himself wearing a gold chain and captioned it, “so this your new man? where’d you meet him, at an all girls school? – a short story by Bruno Mars.” He added #tiffanyholiday and linked to the jewelry brand’s Instagram, but so far there are no other details.

What was bumping in bars, restaurants and other venues in 2024? According to TouchTunes, which controls a network of 65,000 jukeboxes nationwide, Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” was the most popular new pop song of 2024, followed by Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things.” Taylor Swift was the most-played female artist and Morgan Wallen was the most-played male artist. The most played band? AC/DC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%