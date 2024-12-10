Music Notes: Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars and more

The performing rights organization ASCAP has unveiled its annual list of its Top 10 New Classic Holiday Songs: the most-played holiday tunes from the past 20 years, based on streaming and radio airplay through Dec. 4. Coming in at #1 for the second year in a row is Kelly Clarkson‘s “Underneath the Tree.” Number 2 is Ariana Grande‘s hit “Santa Tell Me,” followed by Sia‘s “Snowman” and Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.”

Bruno Mars is teasing some sort of collaboration with Tiffany & Co. He posted a photo of himself wearing a gold chain and captioned it, “so this your new man? where’d you meet him, at an all girls school? – a short story by Bruno Mars.” He added #tiffanyholiday and linked to the jewelry brand’s Instagram, but so far there are no other details.

What was bumping in bars, restaurants and other venues in 2024? According to TouchTunes, which controls a network of 65,000 jukeboxes nationwide, Teddy Swims‘ “Lose Control” was the most popular new pop song of 2024, followed by Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things.” Taylor Swift was the most-played female artist and Morgan Wallen was the most-played male artist. The most played band? AC/DC.