Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lady Gaga, Charlie Puth and more

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Lady Gaga wasn’t the star of the Super Bowl halftime show, but even her guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s set led to a boost in her streams, Billboard reports. Streams of the song she performed, “Die With a Smile,” increased by 17%, while digital downloads jumped 165%.  Ricky Martin, Benito’s other guest, saw streams of his catalog increase by 58%, and digital downloads increase by 487%.

And speaking of Super Bowl performers, Charlie Puth has posted his wife Brooke’s pregnancy photo shoot on Instagram, with the caption, “Baby Puth on the way!!!!!” Brooke is sporting a very sizable bump in the pics; the baby is due sometime in March.  His catalog and digital downloads increased as well following his national anthem performance on Sunday.

Nick Jonas tells People that his next movie, Power Ballad, in which he co-stars with Paul Rudd, will be out June 5. In addition to doing the acting in the film, he tells People, “There’s some music as a part of that as well.”

Olivia Rodrigo, who in 2024 became a global brand ambassador for Lancôme, is starring in a new ad for the beauty company, promoting its Lash Idôle Curl Goddess Mascara. In the ad, which she also narrates, she rides a motorcycle whose color matches the mascara packaging.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

