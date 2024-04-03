Music notes: Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa & more

We’ve had our first look and now we have our first listen to Lady Gaga in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie á Deux. The movie’s TikTok page posted a slideshow of stills from the film featuring Gaga as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker. Over the slideshow, you hear Gaga as Harley say, “You can do anything you want. You’re Joker.” The movie, rated R, is out October 4.

Jennifer Lopez has apparently “rebranded” her upcoming tour after canceling several shows, reportedly due to poor ticket sales. Variety reports the tour, which was once called This Is Me… Now, is now called This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits. Variety speculates that changing the name is a way to signal to fans that J-Lo plans to play her biggest songs and not just songs from her new album, This Is Me … Now.

Dua Lipa has posted what she’s titled “Chapter One” of a “deep dive” into the making of her new album, Radical Optimism. Explaining why she released “Houdini” and “Training Season” as her first two singles, Dua says, “I always go for the most upbeat ones to introduce people to the record. I can just keep on dancing and keep people dancing.” The record is out May 3.

The Power of Love gala, held annually in Las Vegas to raise money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, will honor former Voice coach Blake Shelton on May 10. Among the performers at the event will be Colbie Caillat and Andy Grammer, as well as Kristin Chenoweth. It’s not clear if Blake’s wife and “Purple Irises” duet partner Gwen Stefani will perform, but she is playing the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas on May 4, along with Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson and more.