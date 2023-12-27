Music notes: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more

For Christmas, director Todd Phillips gifted fans two new photos from the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à deux, including a shot of Lady Gaga. In the pic, Gaga seems to be dressed as criminal psychologist Harleen Quinzel, her persona before she becomes Harley Quinn, the partner-in-crime of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker. “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2,” Phillips captioned the pics.

Fans who are missing Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour have taken to recreating the stage of the record-breaking trek in gingerbread. A TikTok trend called “Eras Tour Stadium Gingerbread House” has already garnered millions of views, as fans cook up edible versions of the stadiums, the stands, the backdrop and even Taylor herself.

Pink‘s kids had a good holiday. Her husband Carey Hart posted a photo of 12-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson in front of the Christmas tree with some of their gifts: Jameson is singing into a toy microphone while Willow has a bunch of books. He captioned the pic, “Though it is awesome to get the things on your Christmas list, I’m just thankful for my family. Love you mama @pink , Willz, and Jamo. Hope everyone has a safe and thankful day.”

Elton John and David Furnish celebrated the 13th birthday of their eldest son Zachary, who was born on Christmas Day, by posting a pic of the newly minted teenager’s tennis-themed chocolate cake on Instagram. David wrote, “Where has the time gone?! Thirteen years ago was a Christmas Eve like no other. On the 25th, we received the best Christmas gift ever, with the birth of our beautiful son Zachary. We are so deeply proud of him, and love him to the moon and back.”