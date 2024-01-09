AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Madonna, Ed Sheeran and more

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Madonna sang a fan-favorite song for the first time on her Celebration Tour on Monday night. The pop star switched out the acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive,” which she typically performs, with her empowering single “Express Yourself” from her 1989 album, Like a Prayer. The audience at TD Garden in Boston was treated to an unplugged version of the song before Madonna praised her children. “I’m very grateful, because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them,” she said. 

Ed Sheeran already has two headlining 2024 shows lined up. He’ll appear at this year’s BottleNeck Napa Valley festival in Napa, California, in May, as well as the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston during Memorial Day weekend.

Wondering who the most famous person in Travis Kelce‘s phone is? If you guessed his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, then you’d be right. In a TikTok for the Kansas City Chiefs account, Travis revealed the two most famous people in his contact list. “You guys know the easy answer,” Travis teased, hinting at Taylor, before he said, “J.T. Justin Timberlake.” So, would Justin pick up the phone if Travis called? “No. Not a chance,” Travis admitted. “He’s a busy man.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%