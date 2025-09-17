AD
Mike FM Music News

Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow & more

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Mariah Carey has turned a meme into merch. Mariah was interviewed on BBC Radio 2 in August when the topic of Katy Perry‘s Blue Origin space flight came up. The deejay asked Mimi, “Would you go?” She replied, “I think I’ve done enough.” The moment was instantly memed, and now it’s an official T-shirt available on Mariah’s Amazon Music storefront. It shows Mariah wearing shades, being touched up by her glam squad, with “I think I’ve done enough” written underneath it.

It’ll be Crowe vs. Crow — one with an “e” and one without — this fall. Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe is launching a book tour for his memoir, The Uncool, and in each city he’ll be having conversations with a special guest. When the tour arrives in Nashville on Oct. 30, Sheryl Crow will be the special guest. Other guests include Jake Tapper and Kate Hudson. Tickets for the book tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

For KING + COUNTRY will release a new song, “World on Fire,” featuring Taylor Hill. It’s the first release from their new album, due in 2026. “‘World on Fire’ is an anthem of joy and hope set to a global rhythm — marking the start of a brand new era,” says the duo’s Joel Smallbone in a statement. “October 3 is just the beginning, and we cannot wait to embark on this joyous journey with you.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

