Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers and more

todayDecember 13, 2023

Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon have released a teaser for the music video to their holiday song, “Wrap Me Up.” They’ll be debuting the full festive video Wednesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are exposing which *NSYNC songs make them cringe. In an interview with People, they both agree that the group’s 1997 songs “Riddle,” “Here We Go” and “I Need Love” aren’t their favorites. “Those ones were a little err…The rest we love,” Lance says. “It wasn’t our style. We weren’t a techno group.”

The Jonas Brothers have announced Latin America tour dates for next year. They’ll be bringing The Tour to Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina, along with three performances across Mexico, next spring.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

