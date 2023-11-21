Music notes: Meghan Trainor, Mariah Carey and more

She’s all about that babe, no treble. Meghan Trainor has teamed up with Nanit for their I Am Your Mother Bundle. The collaboration features a collection of products curated by Meghan: a baby monitor, a sound and light machine, a wrap carrier and more. “I also had to throw my book Dear Future Mama in there for any pregnant person who may be feeling alone or curious about what’s going on with this crazy miracle called pregnancy,” Meghan said.

Mariah Carey debuted a new song during one of her Merry Christmas One and All! shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, and it was about mopping. She noticed the stage was a bit slippery and decided to mop it right up. Mariah improvised a quick tune: “Mop, mop, mop, mop, mop,” she sang while her band played a little jingle. “He’s gonna mop that floor really nice for me.”

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival Tour to Europe. GAYLE and The Script will accompany her throughout the summer 2024 run of shows. “We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!!” Tickets go on sale Friday, November 24.