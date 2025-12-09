Music notes: Nick Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Nick Jonas and his brothers have been filling stadiums on their current tour, but on Sunday Nick will be performing in Toronto for just 200 people. It’s a promotion for his upcoming album, Sunday Best: He’ll sing at Toronto’s Powder Room during what’s being called a Sunday Best Brunch. You can buy tickets on Nick’s web store. The album’s out Feb. 6.

Christina Aguilera hasn’t released an album since 2022, but that may change in the near future. Appearing on Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show, Christina teased, “There is new music that is being made.” She added, “It’s gonna be a really personal project … it’ll tie in with a very personal documentary we’ve been filming for the last few years.”

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Olivia Rodrigo sing a Christmas song, now you can. She recorded a version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Grammy-winning U.K. artist Jacob Collier for an Instagram video. She sings the lead, while Jacob provides backup vocals in 11-part harmony via multiple smaller videos. No less a star than Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow — a friend of Olivia’s — responded in the comments, “Ok MIND BLOWN.”