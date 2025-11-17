Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Mariah Carey and more

When you were writing letters to Santa, Olivia Rodrigo was writing Christmas songs. The singer has released the first holiday song she ever wrote, at the ripe old age of 5. The song, called “The Bels,” is up on TikTok now.

And speaking of Christmas, Mariah Carey’s sophomore holiday album, 2010’s Merry Christmas II You, is now available on a special vinyl to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The vinyl, available exclusively at Amazon, features “When Christmas Comes,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extra Festive)” and “Oh Santa!”

Just in time for holiday shopping, Taylor Swift has released a comfy, cozy TS Collection featuring sweats, PJs, slippers and more. All the items are in peachy orange tones to match her The Life of a Showgirl aesthetic.