AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sheryl Crow

todayNovember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Olivia Rodrigo is jamming out to herself in a new commercial for Sony LinkBuds. As she performs her song “Love is Embarrassing” onstage, many versions of her sit watching from the audience, wearing pairs of Olivia’s own collaboration with the brand — violet noise-canceling earbuds.

Sheryl Crow will take part in a star-studded roundtable conversation as part of CMT SMASHING GLASS: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music. The inaugural musical event premieres Wednesday, November 15, only on CMT, with the goal of honoring barrier-breaking icons in music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%