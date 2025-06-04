Music Notes: One Direction, Teddy Swims and more

One Direction‘s video for “Night Changes” is the fourth video by the boy band to reach 1 billion views on YouTube. It follows “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life” and “Drag Me Down.”

Teddy Swims likes to post videos of people sharing covers of his hit “Lose Control,” but those people usually aren’t award-winning music superstars. Luke Combs recorded a video of himself singing “Lose Control” acoustically, which Teddy shared on Instagram. He captioned it “BRO” with the happy tears emoji.

This time it wasn’t Katy Perry who was doing the roaring. After a 14-hour flight to Sydney, Australia, for her June 4 concert, she posted video of herself visiting the Sydney Zoo in the middle of the night and feeding steak to a tiger, which licked her hand. “This is what I did to beat jet lag last night nbd,” she wrote.

You can now hear a snippet of Mariah Carey‘s new song, “Type: Dangerous,” on her Instagram. The mid-tempo R&B track, which might be from a new album, is out on Friday.

Ellie Goulding will perform an intimate acoustic set June 6 at the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Concert in Oxford, England. The concert is designed to call attention to the climate crisis and its affect on humanity. It’s a cause that’s close to Ellie’s heart, as she’s been an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund and a Global Environmental Ambassador for the UN.