Music notes: OneRepublic, Michael Bublé and more

Fresh music from OneRepublic will be coming our way in the new year. The band’s lead vocalist, Ryan Tedder, said as much over on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday. “Working on New @OneRepublic – been quietly gathering loads of songs for 2024….Think we have the next single picked ;),” Ryan wrote. OneRepublic’s account reposted the announcement and added an eyes emoji in response.

Michael Bublé is reminding others that they’re not alone this holiday season. The singer accepted the Not Alone Challenge over on Instagram, where he advocated for mental health resources being available to everyone who needs them. “I’ve joined the #NotAloneChallenge to remind everyone that they’re #NotAlone over the holidays,” Buble wrote, before promoting NotAloneChallenge.com as a place to find mental health resources. “Let’s raise awareness and funds to provide free mental health resources for everyone. You don’t have to struggle in silence,” he wrote.

Taylor Swift is bejeweled with a new ring. The statement piece is an opal ring surrounded by blue stones, which Taylor wore while celebrating her 34th birthday. Fans have speculated it was a birthday gift from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Taylor’s friend Keleigh Sperry has added fuel to the rumors by liking a TikTok breaking down the theory. “Blue topaz is one of the birthstones for December. And opal is one of the birthstones for October,” the TikTok explains, noting that Travis and Taylor have birthdays in those months. “This to me is giving gift,” the TikTok user said. “It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”