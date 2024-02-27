Music notes: Pink, Taylor Swift and more

Pink‘s daughter, Willow, is now sporting her mom’s signature short hairstyle. The singer debuted her daughter’s new shaved haircut on Instagram on Monday. In the photos, Pink and Willow meet Australian national team soccer player Lydia Williams. The athlete gifted Pink and Willow custom jerseys in a clip shared alongside the photos. “Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys,” Pink captioned her post.

Still trying to score tickets to The Eras Tour? Marriott Bonvoy is offering a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in three different countries. You and a guest would get to see the show at any three select shows in Canada, Europe or the U.S. It would be a four-day, three-night trip that includes air travel and hotel accommodations.

Justin Timberlake hinted in January on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he and *NSYNC had “been in the studio” and said “there maybe a little something in the future.” Now fans believe they know what he’s talking about. On Instagram, Justin posted a video of a factory pressing up vinyls of his new album. If you pause the video at the right time, you can see one of the songs listed on the label is “Paradise feat. *NSYNC.”