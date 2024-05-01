AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Rachel Platten, Dua Lipa and more

todayMay 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Rachel Platten has released the music video for her latest single, “Bad Thoughts.” Rachel said on Instagram the video means a lot to her because it allows the dark and the light to shine. “My hope is that this video and song will comfort you through your own struggles and allow you to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You got this,” Rachel wrote.

In the promo for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, for which Dua Lipa will pull double duty as host and musical guest, the singer helps cast member Chloe Fineman workshop her Dua impression. “I’m gonna actually just focus on my sketches, so I thought maybe you could, you know, do the performance for me,” Dua jokes to Chloe.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In new photos shared to Instagram, Selena supported the release of Benny’s new cookbook. “So proud of @itsbennyblanco – Open Wide is out now!!” Selena captioned photos of her posing with Benny and tasting cake. “life is better when i’m w u,” Benny commented on the post. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%