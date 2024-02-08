AD
Music notes: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more

February 8, 2024

Rihanna‘s performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is now memorialized forever at Madame Tussauds in Orlando. The new wax figure was unveiled on Thursday. It features Rihanna dressed in the bold red bodysuit and breastplate that she wore during the most-viewed halftime performance ever, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

Miley Cyrus is living with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, a source revealed to People. “She is very happy with him,” the source said. “Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas will be honored at Variety‘s 10th annual Artisans Awards. The ceremony celebrates those responsible for the visual magic in the biggest films of last year. The sibling duo are being honored for their song “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

