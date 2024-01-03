Music notes: Rod Stewart, Harry Styles and more

Rod Stewart has a suggestion for what his Scottish hotel staff should do with the hefty tip he left them. The singer stayed at the Gleneagles Hotel in Edinburgh, Scotland, to celebrate Hogmanay, the last day of the year, and he gave staff a £10,000 tip for their hard work over the course of his stay. “The staff do a terrific job at a very hectic time of the year and deserve every penny. It’s Scottish hospitality at its very best,” Rod said, before he joked about where they could spend it. “I advised the boys and girls at Gleneagles to invest the money wisely – stick the lot on Scotland to win the Euros.”

To the delight of his fans, Harry Styles‘ divisive buzz cut seems to be no more. A fan snapped a photo of Harry sporting a longer hairstyle on a recent outing. In the photo, Harry wears a white button-up shirt and looks at the camera in surprise as he stands in a tropical location. Fans rejoiced as the photo circled around social media on Wednesday. “Hide the scissors,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

2023 may have been the year of Traylor, but in 2024, you might find yourself seeing less of the male half of the power couple. Travis Kelce‘s managers tell The New York Times that after their client unexpectedly ended up hogging more of the spotlight than they’d planned thanks to his romance with Taylor Swift, they’re concerned about “oversaturation.” So in 2024, the managers are going for “curation,” which the Times reports will involve “Fewer deals. Quality over quantity. Authenticity first.”