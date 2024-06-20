Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Cyndi Lauper and more

Come and get this Polin. Bridgerton star Luke Newton showed off his sultry line-reading skills while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy told Luke he could make anything sound romantic, before prompting him to read lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter‘s hit song “Espresso.” “Say you can’t sleep/ Baby, I know/ That’s that me/ Espresso,” Newton said while staring deeply into the camera, as Bridgerton-inspired music played in the background.

Speaking of Sabrina, she will now headline Outside Lands festival after Tyler, the Creator announced Thursday he could no longer headline the event. It will be Sabrina’s first time playing the festival, and her first time headlining a major North American festival. She’ll take to the Land End Stage on Aug. 10 in San Francisco.

Cyndi Lauper makes it a second week in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Soundtracks chart for the companion album to her documentary, Let the Canary Sing. The album includes eight of Cyndi’s Hot 100 top 10s, including “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Time After Time.”