Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato and more

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has shared that she received a bouquet of flowers from Nicki Minaj on Thursday. “i adore u @nickiminaj + the barbz,” Sabrina wrote on her Instagram Story. “this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful.” The sweet gesture comes after Sabrina tweeted “this one’s for nicki” amid the recent battle for the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart against Travis Scott.

Demi Lovato is advocating for more protections for young performers in the trailer for the new Hulu documentary Child Star. “It just scares me to hear that these kids are making tens of millions of dollars. There have to be protections put in place,” Demi said. “I wouldn’t end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up to this point, but it came at a price.”

Katy Perry is the latest celebrity to have their own smoothie at the popular California grocery retailer Erewhon Market. “Orange You Glad I Love You Smoothie at @ErewhonMarket is out now to celebrate 143 month,” Katy wrote on the social platform X. “Andddd orange you glad a portion of proceeds from each smoothie benefits the @fireworkfoundation.”

Written by: ABC News

