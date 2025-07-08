AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Jonas and more

todayJuly 8, 2025

AD

Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled yet another alternate cover for her upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend. The special edition cover is available on an exclusive vinyl that is available to preorder on her website. The artwork features Sabrina lounging on a blue chair in lingerie, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

Joe Jonas had an interesting fan encounter in New York City recently. “This person sees me, and she goes, ‘Oh! We were just talking about you,’” he recounts in TikTok video Monday. “I was like, ‘Oh, nice. Nice things, I hope.’ She goes, ‘We were talking actually about your tiny nipples.’” A bewildered Joe said he was left wondering, “Do I have tiny nipples?”

Twenty years after filming her “London Bridge” music video on the wrong London bridge, Fergie is setting things right. The singer filmed a new video for the song for the upcoming Netflix show Too Much that takes place on the less-visually-appealing London Bridge instead of the more famous Tower Bridge. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

AD
