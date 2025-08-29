Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more

Goodbye “Espresso,” hello Scotch. As part of her Man’s Best Friend rollout, Sabrina Carpenter has partnered with Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky in a multiyear deal. Sabrina is part of the brand’s campaign imagery, and at select stops on her Short N’ Sweet tour, fans who are 21 and over will be able to enjoy Sabrina’s signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails.

Comedian Jeff Ross, probably best known for hosting celebrity roasts, tells People that Justin Bieber was one of his favorite subjects. “Justin Bieber was a great sport. It was actually his idea,” says Ross. “He knew he needed a reset on his public persona. A roast is a way to put your past behind you.” At that roast, back in 2015, Martha Stewart told Justin, “You need to settle down, bring some balance into your life, find yourself the right gal.” Apparently Justin got the message.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partners in a restaurant in Kansas City called 1587 Prime, set to open on Sept. 17, and it appears the menu contains at least one nod to Travis’ fianceé, Taylor Swift. In a video posted on the restaurant’s Instagram feed, Travis and Patrick are sitting at a table when they’re served a drink topped with flower buds and an orange peel. “This is The Alchemy,” says the server. “The Alchemy” is, of course, the title of a song on Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department. It features football-themed lyrics and is widely considered to be about Travis.