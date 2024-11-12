AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

todayNovember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Sabrina Claus is coming to town. All Sabrina Carpenter fans can rejoice, because the pop star has just released her holiday merchandise collection. “it’s a packed holiday, u got options babe!” Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “find the perfect gift for the carpenters in ur life at store.sabrinacarpenter.com.” The collection includes pajamas, a sleep kit, a cosmetics bag, a mirror and new physical versions of her holiday album, fruitcake.

Happy third birthday, Red (Taylor’s Version). The rereleased version of Taylor Swift‘s fourth studio album celebrates its anniversary on Tuesday. “We’ve been loving Red (Taylor’s Version) for quite some time time time. … So we think that it’s best if we all celebrate #3YearsOfRedTaylorsVersion!” Taylor Nation wrote alongside photos from Taylor’s two Red eras on Instagram. “Which song is your Red era anthem?”

We now have a release date for Teddy Swims‘ upcoming song. He’s featured on Thomas Rhett‘s newest single, “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman,” which arrives Friday. Thomas shared a clip from the song to his Instagram on Monday, which shows Teddy singing along next to a roaring fireplace.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%