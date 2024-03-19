Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Joe Jonas and more

Sophie Turner has asked a judge to reactivate her divorce case with husband Joe Jonas. People obtained documents filed by her legal team on Monday, which state “that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated.” Joe’s legal team told the outlet that the filing was only “a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution.”

Sara Bareilles is returning to the Hollywood Bowl — this time with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra alongside her. The concert takes place on August 17, with tickets going on sale May 7. “I will be playing my music…reimagined for the extraordinary collaboration with these world class players,” Sara wrote on Instagram. “I have never heard my songs quite like this and I’m over the moon to dive in. Come spend a summer evening under the stars at one of my favorite places on earth.”

Swifties helped Disney+ break records last weekend. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) became the #1 music film on the streaming platform with 4.6 million views, according to the studio. More than 16 million hours of the concert film were viewed on its first three days of streaming. Disney+ defines a view as the total stream time divided by its runtime. Taylor Swift‘s concert film comes in at 3 1/2 hours, significantly longer than most titles on the platform.

Speaking of Taylor, Variety reports her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is in talks to host a reboot of the gameshow Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? for Amazon Prime Video. The new version of the series would be celebrity-focused. According to those familiar with the discussions, there are questions about how much Travis could commit to hosting if he continues to play football.