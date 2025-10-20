Music notes: Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish & more

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their red carpet debut as a married couple Saturday at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. According to E! Online, Selena wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with crystal embellishments; Benny wore a black velvet suit with a blue shirt and black loafers.

Billie Eilish‘s brother, FINNEAS, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, and he says he’d be thrilled if she decided she wanted to sing at his wedding. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said of Billie’s role on his big day, “I want her lift to be low, but I would be very honored if she were interested in singing a lil’ somethin’ … whatever she would like to do, I’d like.”

After Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to Lilah, a 2-year-old girl with an aggressive form of brain cancer, Swifties followed suit. USA Today reports that in the 48 hours after Taylor’s donation became public, Swifties flooded Lilah’s GoFundMe page with donations, many in increments of $13, Taylor’s favorite number. Lilah’s mom posted a TikTok thanking the fans. “It’s not even just the money. It’s the amount of people that have seen our story … that have donated to a random stranger. … Just following along with our story is enough.”