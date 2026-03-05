AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Pink and more

todayMarch 5, 2026

Selena Gomez is showing support for her Only Murders In the Building co-stars after one suffered a devastating personal tragedy. On her Instagram Story, Selena posted a black-and-white photo of herself, Steve Martin and Martin Short and wrote over it, “My favorite guys. I’ll always be there for them as they have been for me. Love you Steve and I love you Marty.” Short’s daughter, Katherine, died last month at age 42.

Pink had a full-circle moment while guest-hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. She spoke with singer, songwriter and actress Kandi Burruss, who co-wrote Pink’s 2000 debut single, “There You Go,” and also produced Pink’s vocals. Kandi is currently starring in the Broadway musical & Juliet, in which she sings Pink’s hit “Perfect.” 

Old pals Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan were both spotted in Paris this week, attending different fashion shows. Chappell attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Fashion Show on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Olivia was at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Fashion Show, alongside stars including Oprah Winfrey, Aimee Lou Wood, Brooke Shields and Paris Jackson.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

