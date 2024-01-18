AD
Music News

Music notes: Sia, Justin Timberlake and more

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Paris Hilton has revealed that Sia is the executive producer of her new album. “I love Sia so much, she’s one of my closest friends and is the most brilliant songwriter of our time,” Paris said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. “I’m so honored to be working with her and she’s the executive producer of my whole album.”

Justin Timberlake will appear on his buddy Jimmy Fallon‘s eponymous late night talk show on Thursday, January 25, likely to promote new music. Justin first wiped all posts from his Instagram before he announced a one-off free show in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Billboard, after he posted cryptic clues to Instagram, fans think “Everything I Thought It Was” is the name of his new single or album.

Britney Spears bared all in a new Instagram post. While on a beach vacation, Britney posted a photo of herself completely nude. “Just landed in French Polynesia!!!” she captioned the photo. If you follow Britney on Instagram, you’ll be able to see the new photo, but you’re out of luck if not, as she’s just made her account private.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

