Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Christina Aguilera and more

todayNovember 22, 2024

Taylor Swift sang a Joe Jonas-inspired mash-up during Thursday’s Eras Tour concert in Toronto. During the acoustic surprise song set, Taylor blended her Fearless vault track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” with the Speak Now fan favorite “Better Than Revenge.” Both songs are thought to be about her romance with the Jonas Brothers member.

Christina Aguilera feels connected to Sabrina Carpenter. “I’ve grown such a special bond with Sabrina over the past few months and truly love seeing her kill it out there,” Christina told People in an interview released Friday. “I have so much respect and love for what it takes to uphold the schedule and the touring demands that pop star life comes with.”

Ariana Grande plays Glinda in the Wicked film, out now in theaters, and she thinks her iconic character “might be a little in the closet.” In a new interview with Gay Times, Ariana discussed the possibility. “Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” Ariana said. “Even the chickens … those chickens are gay.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

