AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and more

todayFebruary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Travis Kelce‘s dad, Ed Kelce, is putting Bethenny Frankel on blast for comments she made about Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift. After Bethenny posted a video claiming that Tayvis won’t last, Ed took to Facebook to make his voice heard. “Who TF is this troll?” Ed wrote alongside a link to a Newsweek article about Bethenny’s comments. In her video, Bethenny called Taylor and Travis peacocks. “When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that … it’s not easy [and] relationships take work. And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they’re really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship,” Bethenny said.

Gwen Stefani was honored as the godmother of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship the Carnival Jubilee on Monday. Gwen blessed and named the ship, before christening it with a champagne bottle that struck its bow. Later, she performed a private concert of several of her hits, including “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl” and “Just a Girl.” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said she is thrilled to have Gwen as the godmother of their new ship. “I know she has been honored in so many ways for her music with numerous awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now she has a ship!” Duffy said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%