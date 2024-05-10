AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more

todayMay 10, 2024

During her second Eras Tour concert in Paris, France, on Friday, May 10, Taylor Swift wore a relevant dress as she sang another mashup during the surprise song set. Taylor sang her 1989 From the Vault track “Is it Over Now?” before transitioning into another 1989 fan favorite, “Out of the Woods.” All the while she was dressed in a brand-new dark blue dress, likely due to the “Is it Over Now?” lyric, which goes, “Blue dress on a boat/Your new girl is my clone.”

Baby, baby, baby, oh! The Justin Bieber wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London is celebrating the news that the pop star’s wife, Hailey Bieber, is pregnant. A baby carrier holding a baby doll is now adorned on Justin’s wax figure.

Lady Gaga has shared a new clip from the performance of her song “Babylon” from the upcoming Chromatica Ball concert special. In the video, she wears a golden outfit as she dances along with her stage performers. “BATTLE FOR YOUR LIFE, BABYLON GAGA CHROMATICA BALL MAY 25,” Lady Gaga captioned the video.

Written by: ABC News

