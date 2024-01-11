AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

todayJanuary 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Swifties are ready for the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) era, and some think the outfit Taylor Swift wore while out for dinner with pals Blake LivelyZoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff on Wednesday hints that the rerecorded version of her sixth studio album is coming soon. Taylor wore a long-sleeve green velvet dress with over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots. The boots were covered in a snake design reminiscent to the original reputation album’s imagery. 

It seems as though Justin Timberlake is about to drop new music, well, soon. After completely wiping his Instagram account earlier in the week, Justin’s website now appears with a bright yellow background and one word spread across the screen in a giant, capitalized font. “SOON,” the website simply reads.

Harry Styles is investing in fashion. He has taken a minority stake in the British label S.S. Daley, a brand that makes modern, gender fluid clothing. They also created the looks for Harry’s “Golden” music video in 2020. “Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house,” designer Steven Stokey-Daley said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%