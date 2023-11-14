Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

Taylor Swift has added two new shows to the London, England, leg of The Eras Tour in August 2024. Taylor Nation made the announcement on its social channels on Tuesday. “God, we love the English,” the caption reads, a reference to Taylor’s 2019 Lover track “London Boy.” “A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today,” the post reads.

Kelly Clarkson debuted a brand new hairstyle on her daytime talk show on Monday. The Grammy winner now rocks wispy bangs along with her wavy blond hair. Fans noticed the new look over on YouTube. “Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!” one YouTube user commented.

It’s time! The expanded merchandise line for Mariah Carey‘s Merry Christmas One and All! North American Tour is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon Music. Featured products include rhinestoned denim jackets, tees, hoodies, a tote bag and a beanie.