Music notes: Taylor Swift, Mel B and more

Taylor Swift has scored her lucky number 13th #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. The success of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Is It Over Now?” extends her record as the artist with the most number ones on the chart. Taylor is followed by Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Rihanna, who all have 11 Pop Airplay number ones, respectively. This also marks the first time a track from a “Taylor’s Version” album has topped a Billboard airplay chart.

Justin Bieber promoted a guided prayer app on his Instagram on Thursday. The singer posted a video promoting the Churchome app, which is an offshoot of the church that Justin attends. “DOWNLOAD THE CHURCHOME APP FOR MORE GUIDED PRAYERS AND MOREEEEEEEEEE LINK IN BIO,” Justin’s caption reads.

Mel B says the Spice Girls are definitely having some sort of reunion this year. While on the U.K. talk show Loose Women on Thursday, co-host Christine Lampard told Mel B that the world needs the Spice Girls back. “Tell me about it … we are definitely doing something,” Mel B said. “I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go … I’m in trouble now.”