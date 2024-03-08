AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Mel B and more

todayMarch 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift has scored her lucky number 13th #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. The success of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault track “Is It Over Now?” extends her record as the artist with the most number ones on the chart. Taylor is followed by Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Rihanna, who all have 11 Pop Airplay number ones, respectively. This also marks the first time a track from a “Taylor’s Version” album has topped a Billboard airplay chart.

Justin Bieber promoted a guided prayer app on his Instagram on Thursday. The singer posted a video promoting the Churchome app, which is an offshoot of the church that Justin attends. “DOWNLOAD THE CHURCHOME APP FOR MORE GUIDED PRAYERS AND MOREEEEEEEEEE LINK IN BIO,” Justin’s caption reads.

Mel B says the Spice Girls are definitely having some sort of reunion this year. While on the U.K. talk show Loose Women on Thursday, co-host Christine Lampard told Mel B that the world needs the Spice Girls back. “Tell me about it … we are definitely doing something,” Mel B said. “I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go … I’m in trouble now.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%