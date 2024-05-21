AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more

todayMay 21, 2024

Apple Music has ranked Taylor Swift‘s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as the 18th best album of all time on its 100 Best Albums list. It made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing that the pop album ranked between Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic at #19 and Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On at #17. “Our pop bible at #18!!!!!” Taylor Nation commented under the post.

Speaking of Taylor, she had a wardrobe malfunction on the third and final night of her Stockholm, Sweden, Eras Tour shows. Before sitting down at the piano to play the final surprise song of the acoustic set, Taylor’s wrap dress came undone. “Talk amongst yourselves,” Taylor told the crowd as a crew member came onstage to assist.

Happy 3rd birthday, SOUR! The Olivia Rodrigo album that brought about hits like “drivers license,” “deja vu” and “good 4 u” celebrates its third anniversary on Tuesday. To commemorate, Olivia’s official fan page @livieshq posted never-before-shared photos from the SOUR era. “some SOUR exclusives to celebrate 3 years of olivia’s debut album,” it wrote on Instagram. Olivia also released exclusive merch to mark the occasion. “nothing brutal about a #3YearsOfSOUR anniversary collection,” livieshq wrote.

