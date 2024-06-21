AD
Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

todayJune 21, 2024

Pop princess Taylor Swift had real-life royalty in attendance at her Eras Tour concert in London on Friday. Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by taking his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the concert at Wembley Stadium on June 21.

Speaking of Taylor, she released a behind-the-scenes video for the making of her “Fortnight” music video on Friday. In the video, she directs collaborator Post Malone and shares bloopers from the making of the visuals for The Tortured Poets Department‘s lead single.

Sabrina Carpenter thanked BBC Radio 1 for inviting her to sing in its Live Lounge this week, where she performed a cover of Chappell Roan‘s “Good Luck, Babe,” along with her hit songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” “thank you @bbcradio1 for having us in the live lounge again !!!! so much love to my amazing band for making these live arrangements sound so damn good! I loved getting to cover my fav,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

