Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, SZA and more

todayNovember 27, 2023

It seems someone edited the new Eras Tour movie trailer a bit too swiftly. The extended version of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent at home starting on December 13, and eagle-eyed fans noticed a spelling error in the teaser that accompanied Monday’s announcement post. The title of Taylor’s album Folklore had its letters a bit mixed up. It incorrectly read “Fokelore,” and Swifties had some fun making light of the mistake. “[O]kay who let travis edit the promo video???” a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing Travis Kelce‘s recently resurfaced old tweets riddled with misspellings.

Speaking of Taylor, she’s made it to Variety‘s annual list of the top songs and Hitmakers of the year. Her Midnights track “Anti-Hero” came in at #6, while “Cruel Summer” made it to #16. The pop girlies dominated the list this year. SZA in particular commanded the chart, placing at #2 with her song “Kill Bill” and #10 with “Snooze.” She was also named Hitmaker of the Year. Miley Cyrus also made the list, with “Flowers” ending up at #3. And while Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t have a song among the top 25 of 2023, Variety named her Storyteller of the Year.

And, if you want to participate in Cyber Monday, Olivia also has some new merchandise available. Spill your guts over a necklace and blanket themed to her sophomore album, GUTS. The blanket is in her signature lavender color, and the silver necklace features charms that spell out the word “GUTSY.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

