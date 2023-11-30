AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes (Taylor’s Version): Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and more

todayNovember 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Queens supporting queens. Taylor Swift arrived in style to support Beyoncé at the London premiere of her new concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, on Thursday. She walked the red carpet in a shimmering silver gown to fit the event’s upscale opulence theme. Beyoncé showed support for Taylor in October when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Jack Antonoff sent Swifties’ minds spinning Wednesday when he posted an Instagram Story that possibly gave new insight into the timeline of Taylor’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “you’re losing me is out today,” Jack wrote under a photograph of Taylor standing in a kitchen. “written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins.” This means that the Midnights “From The Vault” track “You’re Losing Me” was written over a year and a half before Joe and Taylor’s split was made public in April 2023. “How long could we be a sad song/ ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?/ I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy/ And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier,” Taylor sings on the track.

Purring in her lap because she loves her. Taylor famously named her second cat Olivia Benson after the Law & Order: SVU character played by Mariska Hargitay. Now, the actress is returning the love. Mariska recently welcomed a new cat, which she named after one of Taylor’s songs. “Karma is a cat @taylorswift,” Mariska wrote on Instagram. “Meet Karma. My Cat. … #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%