Music notes: Teddy Swims, Taylor Swift and more

Teddy Swims would like to thank the academy, because The Recording Academy — the folks who hand out the Grammys — has invited him to join as a voting member. If he accepts, he’ll have the power to help decide who will win Grammys in the future. He says in a statement, “I am truly humbled to be invited into the Recording Academy. It is an honor to be a part of something that so many of my heroes have belonged to.”

A new wax figure of Lady Gaga has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando. The figure’s look is inspired by what Gaga wore to the BAFTA Awards in 2022: She’s rocking an emerald green velvet dress, silver and emerald jewelry and platform boots, and she’s holding up her hands in her signature “paws up” gesture. Unlike figures of other pop stars, fans in the comments agree that the figure is an extremely realistic portrayal of Mother Monster.

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, can confirm: her fans are a bit more enthusiastic than his fans. At least, that’s what he said on the new episode of his New Heights podcast. Discussing Taylor’s recent shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, Travis said, “I remember 2015, playing [the Detroit Lions] in front of 80,000 in Wembley Stadium, and then seeing Tay up there going crazy … they get a lot louder for Taylor than they do for American football!”