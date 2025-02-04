Music notes: The Grammys, Taylor Swift and more

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards doubled as a fundraiser for LA wildfire relief, and now we know just how much money was raised. The telecast brought in $9 million, while various Grammy weekend events raised over $24 million for charity. Meanwhile, 15.4 million people tuned in to CBS’ broadcast of the show — that’s down slightly from last year, when 16.9 million people tuned in to watch Taylor Swift win album of the year for Midnights.

Speaking of Taylor, her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s favorite album of hers isn’t Midnights — it’s The Tortured Poets Department. That’s according to an interview with a reporter from Nickelodeon, to whom Travis also revealed his favorite songs on the album: “The Alchemy” and “So High School,” both of which are reportedly about him. However, Travis said he could “neither confirm nor deny” whether Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on its way.

Ahead of this year’s Record Store Day, Olivia Rodrigo is selling out her remaining stock of last year’s special vinyl release, in case you didn’t get it the first time around. You can now order GUTS (spilled), a two-LP set pressed on red-and-purple marble vinyl, on Liv’s website. It includes all the songs on the original GUTS album, plus the five additional songs released on the GUTS (spilled) edition, including “obsessed” and “so american.”

Damiano David has been named the global PR ambassador for Bvlgari, the luxury Italian jewelry brand. The Rome-born singer says in a statement, “Jewelry is a magnificent and genderless accessory that I have always loved to wear. The history of Bvlgari is a tale of beauty and Italian excellence, and like all the excellences of our country, it fills me with pride.”