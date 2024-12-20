Music notes: The Weeknd, Kelly Clarkson and more

The Weeknd‘s movie now has a release date. Hurry Up Tomorrow, which has the same name as his upcoming album, will open in theaters May 16. As previously reported, the movie is a suspense thriller that features the singer co-starring alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The album, meanwhile, is out Jan. 24.

Is Kelly Clarkson shading her ex in her latest Christmas video? She released a visualizer for her album When Christmas Comes Around … Again, an expanded version of her 2021 holiday LP. The image on the video shows a roaring fireplace with four stockings hanging above it. One says “Mom,” one says “Remy” and one says “River” — those are the two children Kelly shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. But instead of a name, the fourth stocking says, “Nope.” Of course, Kelly could simply be indicating that she’s not dating anyone right now.

Sabrina Carpenter‘s Short n’ Sweet is the U.K.’s official Christmas #1 album of 2024: It’s a prestigious honor in that country that many artists vie for every year. The album returned to the top of the U.K. album chart, marking its second week on top overall this year. The album produced three #1 U.K. singles this year: “Taste,” “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.”

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been married for 19 years and he tells US Weekly, “I’m still getting called an idiot.” But all kidding aside, he says the secret to their marriage is “communication, having a teammate [and] talking through bad situations.” He adds, “Marriage isn’t easy, and it’s always coming back to the table.” Pink and Carey wed in 2006, separated in 2008, reconciled in 2010 and then had their kids, Willow and Jameson.