Mike FM Music News

Music notes: The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and more

todayFebruary 4, 2026

The Weeknd‘s hit “Blinding Lights” has more than 5 billion streams on Spotify, while its music video has officially crossed the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. It’s his seventh video to reach the milestone, reaching the milestone following hits including “The Hills,” “Die for You” and “Starboy,” which, while successful, didn’t reach the same level as “Blinding Lights.” 

In case you missed it, Lady Gaga has now shared her reimagined Grammys performance of “Abracadabra” on Instagram. She revealed that her outfit, featuring an intricate basket-like headpiece, was archival Alexander McQueen from the late designer’s Fall/Winter 2009 The Horn Of Plenty collection. Gaga noted that the performance was “In memory of and inspired by Lee,” which is McQueen’s nickname.

Glossy.com reports that Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty cosmetics line has become Ulta Beauty’s largest brand debut in the retailer’s history.

A remix of Tame Impala‘s hit “Dracula,” featuring BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, is set to drop on Feb. 6.

AD

